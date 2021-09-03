IAG 2021: China wins first place in all competitions of Clear Sky event

BEIJING, Sept. 3 -- A number of events under the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 have come to an end recently. Chinese teams achieved excellent results in multiple events including Clear Sky, Army of Culture and Sniper Frontier.

Chinese team took the lead in all competitions of the Clear Sky event

The results of the combined race of the Clear Sky event under the IAG 2021 were announced on September 2, local time. China won first place and Russia and Uzbekistan took the second and third place respectively.

The Chinese team pocketed the first place in all stages of the Clear Sky event and Chinese participants won five individual awards including the best missile shooter, best machine gunner, and best driver.

Chinese teams won four first places in the Army of Culture event

The closing ceremony of the Army of Culture event was held in Moscow on September 1, local time.

Twenty countries and regions including China, Russia, Vietnam, and Venezuela participated in this event. During the 9-day competition, Chinese teams won four first prizes in female solo singing, duet dancing, group dancing, and exhibition activities, ranking second in the total score.

Second place in the Sniper Frontier event

The last item of the group race of the Sniper Frontier event concluded at the Brest training ground in Belarus on September 1, local time. The Chinese team won first place in the contest.

All the matches of the Sniper Frontier event have come to an end and the Chinese team won second place.

Second place in the Depth event

The closing ceremony of the Depth event of the IAG 2021 was held at the navy base in Konarak, Iran on August 31, local time. The participating teams from Russia and Iran were tied for first place, and the Chinese team ranked second.

Third place in the Polar Star event

All races of the six stages of the Polar Star event for special operations teams came to an end in Belarus on September 1, local time and the Chinese team ranked third.

It is the first time that the Chinese military has participated in the Polar Star competition.

Third place in the fourth stage of the Army Scout Masters event

The shooting race of the fourth stage of the Army Scout Masters competition has concluded in Novosibirsk, Russia.

In this race, the 10-member Chinese reconnaissance team performed well and ranked third at this stage.

Chinese team advanced to the Tank Biathlon finals

The finalists of the Tank Biathlon event were released on September 2, local time, and the Chinese team advanced to the finals.

In the semi-finals, the Chinese team hit 23 out of 24 targets, and ranked second. The finals will be held on September 4.