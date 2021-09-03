Xi attends 6th Eastern Economic Forum opening ceremony

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the opening ceremony of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum via video link on Sept. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum on Friday via video link in Beijing and called on all parties in Northeast Asia to join hands to tide over the difficult time and plan for common development.

Noting that today marks the 76th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Xi said the international community must defend firmly the victorious outcomes of World War II, safeguard the truth of history, and stay committed to taking history as a mirror to open up a brighter future.

"Earlier in June, President Vladimir Putin and I had a successful video meeting. Together, we announced the extension of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, and reached new common understandings on major issues such as strengthening China-Russia strategic coordination and advancing bilateral practical cooperation across the board," Xi said, adding that the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era boasts strong momentum and broad prospects.

He stressed that the international landscape is going through profound transformation, the COVID-19 pandemic keeps raging with frequent flare-ups, and the world economy faces a daunting recovery.

"This presents regional cooperation in Northeast Asia with both stern challenges and important opportunities," he said, adding that it is only right that all parties ground themselves in regional realities while adopting a global perspective, join hands to tide over the difficult time and plan for common development.

"We need to offer each other help to overcome the pandemic challenge," Xi said, calling for intensifying cooperation in vaccine research, development and production, providing more public goods to the international community, firmly rejecting any politicization of COVID vaccines and origins-tracing, and striving to build a global community of health for all.

He called on all parties to redouble their efforts to advance mutually-beneficial cooperation, deepen the collaboration between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, support the innovative development of the digital economy, jointly tackle global climate change, and promote social and economic development in the region.

"We need to form synergy to safeguard regional peace and stability," he said, adding that all parties need to narrow differences and build consensus through dialogue and exchanges, embrace the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work for a harmonious and tranquil homeland for us all.

Noting that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and China has started a new journey toward fully building a modern socialist country, Xi said China is ready to work with all parties to uphold true multilateralism, advocate trust and harmony, promote win-win cooperation, and march with firm steps toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held from Sept. 2 to 4 in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, with the theme of "The Opportunities for the Far East in a World under Transformation."