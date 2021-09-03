Xi's remarks on remembering history to resist wars, safeguard peace

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Friday marks the 76th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

On many occasions, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called for learning lessons from history, looking to the future, and jointly cherishing and safeguarding peace.

The following are some highlights of those remarks.

July 1, 2021

Through the Northern Expedition, the Agrarian Revolutionary War, the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, and the War of Liberation, we fought armed counter-revolution with armed revolution, toppling the three mountains of imperialism, feudalism, and bureaucrat-capitalism and establishing the People's Republic of China, which made the people masters of the country. We thus secured our nation's independence and liberated our people, Xi said, addressing a ceremony celebrating the CPC centenary at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing.

Through tenacious struggle, the Party and the Chinese people showed the world that the Chinese people had stood up, and that the time in which the Chinese nation could be bullied and abused by others was gone forever, Xi said.

The Chinese nation has achieved the tremendous transformation from standing up and growing prosperous to becoming strong, and China's national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability, he said.

Sept. 3, 2020

The victory belonged to the Chinese people, and also to people across the world, said Xi in his speech at a symposium commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The great spirit of resisting aggression bred during the war is an invaluable source of inspiration, and will always motivate the Chinese people to overcome all difficulties and obstacles and strive to achieve national rejuvenation, he said.

The victory will go down in the history of the Chinese nation as well as in the history of humanity's fight for justice, Xi said.

Sept. 19, 2018

The Chinese nation loves peace and the Chinese people know well the value of peace, Xi said in a congratulatory letter to the commemorative event in Nanjing marking the 2018 International Day of Peace, adding that China is committed to peaceful development.

Pointing out that peace has been universally aspired after and pursued by human society, Xi said that peace and development had become themes of the times, but countries still faced increasingly complex security threats and the lingering threat of war.

Xi called on those engaged in the activities to pool their wisdom and strength, build consensus and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and a better world.

Sept. 3, 2015

The experience of war makes people value peace all the more, Xi said at the Commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

In the interest of peace, we need to foster a keen sense of a global community of shared future. Prejudice, discrimination, hatred and war can only cause disaster and suffering, while mutual respect, equality, peaceful development and common prosperity represent the right path to take, Xi said.