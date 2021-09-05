Award ceremony wraps up two-week IAG contest in Xinjiang

After two weeks of fierce competition, the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 in Korla of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has ended, with a closing ceremony held on Saturday.

"This year, the army games have produced a total of eight first prizes for individuals and three first prizes for teams. Moreover, contestants have broken records in five categories. I'd like to offer my warmest congratulations to all the winners," said Zhu Xiaohui, deputy commander of the army under the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Central Theater Command.

The army games began on August 22 at the Chinese army's training base in Korla.

Team Uzbekistan wins second place in Safe Environment contest held during the the International Army Games 2021 in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. / PLA

One of the biggest events was the Suvorov Attack contest, which saw three individual and one relay races. It requires contestants to shoot targets and evade obstacles while driving. Team China won the title, followed by Russia and Belarus.

"I think the army games serve as a platform to hone our military skills and showcase China's military strength," Li Quanjie, vehicle commander of the Chinese Suvorov Attack Team, told CGTN. "During the event, we're able to communicate with soldiers from other countries, which allows us to compete with and learn from each other."

Team China win the Clear Sky contest held during the International Army Games 2021 in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. /PLA

"From the initial stage of competition preparation, we've rallied each individual and the whole team together. I believe that, wherever we go, whatever we do, by bonding with each other, we will be able to conquer all difficulties and challenges," said Pei Deyi, the Chinese Suvorov Attack Team's coach.

The Clear Sky contest has three stages of races, namely mastery, interaction and combined. It's a comprehensive test of air defense teams' firing abilities against air targets. The Chinese team won the contest, with Russia and Egypt ranked second and third.

In Safe Environment contest, participants competed in an individual race, a shooting contest and a relay race. It's designed to tackle nuclear, biological, and chemical threats. Teams from China, Uzbekistan and Russia took the top three spots in the medal tally.

Team Uzbekistan wins second place in Safe Environment contest held during the the International Army Games 2021 in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. / PLA

"By attending the games, my military skills have improved," said Feng Bo, the Chinese Safe Environment Team driver.

"Since I'm an infantry armored vehicle driver, I've gained a lot from the event. Plus, my shooting skills have also improved. This was my very first time to hit very challenging and long-distance targets," Feng said.

This year, China hosted part of the International Army Games competitions for a fourth time. Over the past two weeks, 18 teams from seven countries have competed in three events. The games have provided an opportunity for the participating teams to share skills and build rapport.