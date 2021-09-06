Xi extends congratulations on founding of Int'l Research Center of Big Data for SDGs

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the founding conference of the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his letter, Xi noted that the founding of the center is an important move to implement his call at the 75th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly to support the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which sets clear goals for national development as well as global development and cooperation.

The world is reeling under the huge impact of COVID-19. The sci-tech innovation and application of big data will help the international community to overcome difficulties and implement the UN 2030 Agenda globally, Xi said in his letter.

He expressed the hope that all sides can make full use of the platform provided by the International Research Center of Big Data for SDGs and the forum to explore ways of sustainable development supported by big data, strengthen international cooperation, and make joint efforts to contribute to the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

The founding conference of the center and the opening ceremony of the forum were held in Beijing on Monday.