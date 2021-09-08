56 counterfeiting dens wiped out in military-police joint actions

BEIJING, Sept. 8 -- Since January 2021, a one-year-long nationwide special operation aiming to crack down military-related counterfeiting crimes has been jointly conducted by the Politics and Law Commission of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), in a bid to effectively crack down on military-related counterfeiting crimes.

Since the launch of the special operation, in 29 provinces and municipalities, police and military security departments have obtained and verified more than 1,900 criminal clues, cracked down 12 criminal gangs involved in illegal production and sale of uniforms of the Chinese armed forces, wiped out 56 dens for producing and selling counterfeit goods. Totally 744 suspects were arrested, more than 4.75 million sets of fake military uniforms and 1.46 million pieces of uniform accessories were seized.

The special operation has dealt a heavy blow to criminals and effectively curbed the momentum of crimes of illegal production and sale of counterfeit military uniforms and accessories.