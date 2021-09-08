Chinese peacekeeping engineers to South Sudan (Wau) complete construction tasks

A rocker shovel of the 11th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan (Wau) operates on the construction site of a road from Wau to Aweil in South Sudan.

WAU, South Sudan, Sept. 8 -- The 11th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan (Wau) completed the road construction for the main supply line from Wau to Aweil and repair of the defense facilities of Aweil Super Camp on September 6, local time.

The 143-kilometer-long Wau-Aweil highway is a main road linking Wau, the second biggest city in South Sudan, and Aweil town. It is also the only way for local residents to travel and trade transportation. The large number of commuters accelerated the damage of the road.

In 33 days, the Chinese peacekeeping engineers finished the repairing of the 143-kilometer-long road, set up more than 1,500 meters of tripod-shaped protective nets and installed more than 450 meters of fences. After the renovation of the highway, the previous four-hour drive will be shortened by half, making life more convenient for local residents.

An engineer of the 11th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan (Wau) repairs the barbed wire fence at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) camp in Aweil, South Sudan.

Meanwhile, upon learning that the defense facilities of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) camp were partly damaged, the Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent dispatched 40 engineers to conduct repairing of the defense facilities and roads in the camp.

The contingent also repaired the playground and donated school supplies to a local primary school in Aweil town.