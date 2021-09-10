China, UK to enhance military cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 10 -- General Li Zuocheng, member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC, took a video call from General Sir Nick Carter, UK's Chief of the Defence Staff, on September 10.

Gen. Li said that the phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year has pointed out the direction of development for the China-UK comprehensive strategic partnership in the new decade. The military relations between the two countries have maintained stable development in the recent years, and both sides have conducted sound exchanges and cooperation in the fields of defense strategy consultation and international peacekeeping, Li added.

In the future, the two militaries should strengthen strategic communication, maintain exchange mechanism, expand pragmatic cooperation in a bid to promote the sound and steady development of mil-to-mil relations, Li said.

Gen. Carter said that the UK appreciates the anti-pandemic assistance China has provided for international community and the positive efforts China has made to maintain the regional and world peace, the British military is willing to enhance cooperation with the Chinese military and jointly meet the global challenges.