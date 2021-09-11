China strongly opposes Australian defense chief's negative remarks about China

BEIJING, Sept. 10 -- China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the remarks by an official of the Australian Department of Defense publicly hyping up "China threat theory" and making groundless accusations toward China, which is extremely dangerous and irresponsible, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday when asked by the press to give his comment on the recent China-related negative remarks made by Australia's Defense Minister Peter Dutton.

According to media reports, Australia's Defence Minister Peter Dutton said that the world is "grappling with a regional environment far more complex and far less predictable than at any time since the Second World War". He alleged that China damaged the sovereignty of other countries and challenged the rule-based international order. Before then, in an interview with the media, Dutton also asserted that "China threat" has become more serious and China’s development of military strength has undermined global stability.

Wu said Dutton’s provocative remarks fully revealed his Cold War mentality and ideological biases, which not only go against the current trend of world peace, development and cooperation, but also harm the regional peace and stability as well as Australia’s own interests.

Wu stated that China adheres to the path of peaceful development and firmly pursue the national defense policy that is defensive in nature, has never initiated a war or conflict and never taken an inch of land that is not ours, not posing a threat to any country.

China is always a builder of global peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order, Wu added.

He stressed that China always stays committed to openness and inclusiveness instead of closeness and exclusion, stays committed to taking international rules as the basis instead of seeking one’s own supremacy, and stays committed to consultation and cooperation instead of conflict and confrontation.

As for the Chinese military development, Wu pointed out that in recent years, the Chinese military has conducted exchanges and cooperation with the militaries of world countries, taken an active part in the international peacekeeping, maritime escort and humanitarian assistance, carried out extensive international cooperation in the anti-pandemic efforts, and jointly meet the common security challenges and threats with militaries of other countries. The Chinese military has become a staunch force in protecting world peace and stability and serving the construction of the community with a shared future for mankind.

As for Australian Defense Ministry’s claim that it would continue to exercise freedom of navigation and overflight under international law, Wu stressed that China has indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and their adjacent waters, it is the countries like US and Australia that increase their military presence in the South China Sea in the name of "freedom of navigation", create tension, interfere in regional affairs, which seriously undermines the common interests of countries in this region.

Wu sternly warns that Australia cannot whitewash itself by smearing China, we urge some Australian politicians to respect the facts, stop hyping up the "China threat" and setting up China as the imaginary enemy, quit such irresponsible remarks on China, so as to avoid further damage to the relations between the two countries and their militaries.