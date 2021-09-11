Chinese troops participating in SCO "Peace Mission 2021" arrive at exercise area in Russia

Chinese troops participating in the "Peace Mission 2021" military exercise arrive at a military airport in Orenburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2021. All Chinese troops participating in the "Peace Mission 2021," a counter-terrorism military exercise for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, arrived at the training range in Orenburg, Russia on Friday. (Photo by Liu Dan/Xinhua)

ORENBURG, Russia, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- All Chinese troops participating in the "Peace Mission 2021," a counter-terrorism military exercise for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, arrived at the training range in Orenburg, Russia on Friday.

The drill is set to be held in Orenburg from Sept. 11 to 25. The participants are from eight SCO member states, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.

The participating troops consist of around 4,000 military personnel, among which 558 are from China.

The first Chinese group transported by rail arrived on Monday. The journey is the longest one of its kind, covering a distance of 6,300 kilometers.