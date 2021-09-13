Xi replies to letter from plateau-stationed model battalion

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged border troops to guard the country's borders well and make new contributions to the Party and the people.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his reply letter to a model battalion of the People's Liberation Army stationed in the plateau region.

Xi commended the battalion members for their remarkable efforts in guarding China's border region, noting that they have dedicated their youth to securing the country's territorial integrity and have accomplished their missions well.

Border troops are on the frontline of strengthening China's national defense and shoulder massive responsibilities, said Xi in the letter. He called on them to continue to strengthen their sense of responsibility, carry forward fine traditions, and enhance their combat readiness in order to perform their duties well.

The battalion is stationed in a region with an average altitude of over 4,800 meters. The lowest temperature in the region reaches minus 40 degrees Celsius, and strong wind blows for over 200 days a year.

In August 2016, Xi signed an order to confer the battalion with the honorary title "model border battalion on the plateau."