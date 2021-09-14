China, Cambodia co-chair mine-clearing experts' working group meeting under ADMM-Plus via video link

BEIJING, Sept. 14 -- China and Cambodia co-chaired the experts' working group meeting on humanitarian mine action under ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus via video link on September 14.

Representatives from the ADMM-Plus countries, ASEAN Secretariat, ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center and the International Committee of the Red Cross Regional Delegation for East Asia (ICRC) attended the meeting.

Participants exchanged views on the cooperation programme of the experts' working groups in the next three years, challenges for and future cooperation mode of de-mining actions in the region.