China, Singapore hold eighth defense policy dialogue

BEIJING, Sept. 15 -- Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming, vice chief of the Joint Staff Department under China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and Chan Heng Kee, permanent secretary of Singapore's Ministry of Defense, co-chaired the eighth China-Singapore Defense Policy Dialogue (DPD) between the defense ministries of the two countries via video link on September 14.

The two sides had frank and in-depth exchange of views on issues of common concern, including the relations between the two countries and their militaries and the international and regional security situations.

Both sides agreed that the defense departments and militaries of the two countries should implement the important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and make concerted efforts to actively respond to the intertwined influence of the profound shifts unseen in a century and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective measures should be taken to further promote high-level exchanges, enhance strategic communication, expand pragmatic cooperation and strengthen multilateral coordination in a bid to push forward the in-depth and continuous advance of the mil-to-mil relations between the two countries, making positive contributions to the development of the China-Singapore all-round cooperative partnership progressing with the times.