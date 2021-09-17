SCO Peace Mission-2021: Strong supportive forces back joint operation

By Li Chun

ORENBURG, Russia, Sept. 16 -- "The aim of the joint anti-terrorism military exercise is not just to win public praises," said Major Kan Jinzhu, a combined-arms battalion commander of the Chinese PLA troops participating in the Peace Mission-2021 joint anti-terrorism military exercise for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at the Donguz training range in Orenburg Oblast, Russia. "The goal of this exercise is to wipe out terrorist forces and scare away illegal armed organizations," he said.

At 11 a.m. on September 15, local time, the joint training involving actual troops was staged for the second time at the Donguz training range.

Behind the joint operations stand the forces of the army aviation, special operations, reconnaissance and electronic countermeasures, with their powerful support, the ground forces can avoid short-handed combat and complete counter-terrorism operations with high efficiency and low battle damage.

“Thanks to the advanced technology and the coordination of various arms and services, the participating troops are able to obtain clear and accurate information of the overall situation of the combat area, making the precision fire attack possible," said Kan.

Lin Chengwei, head of the firepower section of a combined-arms brigade under the PLA Northern Theater Command, said that in this actual-troop joint training, the Chinese side had particularly close coordination with the foreign forces in terms of firepower strikes. In principle, the time synchronization for coordinated actions prevails. But in case of contingency, orders will be issued to change operational tactics. "Impromptu coordination is also an area that we need to explore and improve. The Chinese participating troops will focus on strengthening its organic coordination capabilities in field operations based on joint command," said Lin.