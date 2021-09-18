PLA conducts joint patrol and drills in southwest of Taiwan Island

BEIJING, Sept. 18 -- On September 17, the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command (ETC) sent its naval and air forces, including warships, airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft and bombers, to conduct the combined cordon and patrol, as well as realistic combat drills in the sea area and airspace to the southwest of the Taiwan Island, said Army Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement released on Saturday.

“These actions are aimed at beefing up the ETC troops' capability of conducting joint operations,” said the spokesperson, adding that the PLA ETC will keep organizing such actions on a regular basis in light of the situation across the Taiwan Strait and the need to safeguard China's sovereignty and security.