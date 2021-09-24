SCO "Peace Mission 2021" live-fire drill conducted in Russia

ORENBURG, Russia, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Troops participating in the "Peace Mission 2021," a counter-terrorism military exercise for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, conducted a live ammunition drill at the Donguz training range in Orenburg, Russia on Thursday.

The live-fire drill lasted for around an hour. Military equipment such as infantry fighting vehicles and assault vehicles made fierce attacks against the target.

The participants of the "Peace Mission 2021" are from eight SCO member states, namely China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.

The participating troops consist of around 4,000 military personnel, among which over 550 are from China.