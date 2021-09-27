Chinese weapons and equipment at Airshow China 2021

The 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2021) will be held in Zhuhai, south China’s Guangdong Province, from September 28 to October 3.

With a larger scale than before, more high-end weapons and equipment will be brought together this year for onsite demonstration, highlighting Airshow China in the field of expertise.

China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (NORINCO Group) will show its high-end products featuring strong mobile assault capability and firepower striking capability, together with unmanned equipment. Among the 153 products displayed this year, 62 are displayed for the first time.