GUANGZHOU, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- This year's Airshow China will be held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong.

About 700 companies from 40 countries and regions will participate in the airshow both online and offline.

China's leading aviation manufacturer, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, will display about 150 independently-developed aviation products and technologies, among which around 40 pct will be exhibited for the first time.