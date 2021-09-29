Xi calls for accelerating building of world center for talent, innovation

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, speaks at a central conference on talent-related work in Beijing, capital of China. The conference was held on Monday and Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to implement the strategy on developing a quality workforce in the new era and to accelerate the work to build China into a major world center of professional talent and innovation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when speaking at a central conference on talent-related work, which was held on Monday and Tuesday.

Xi underlined the CPC's leadership over talent management.

Xi called for efforts to speed up China's upgrade toward a major world center of talent and innovation, to support the goals of basically realizing socialist modernization by 2035 and building a great modern socialist China in all respects by 2050.

The conference was presided over by Li Keqiang, and attended by Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng. Wang Huning made concluding remarks.

The CPC has attached great importance to talent management during its century-long endeavor, Xi noted, adding that historical achievements and changes have been made in this regard since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

China now has a large number of well-trained professionals who play an increasingly prominent role in the country's development, Xi said.

Never in history has China been closer to the goal of national rejuvenation and never in history has it been in greater need of talented people, Xi stressed.

As the country's development and national rejuvenation depend on a quality workforce, China should pay greater attention to foster people with talent through its own effort and sharpen its competitive edge in human resources, he said.

Xi listed eight principles in this regard.

-- Upholding the CPC's overall leadership over human resources work;

-- Making human resources the priority in the country's development;

-- Focusing on world-level cutting-edge technologies, main economic field, the country's critical needs, and the people's health;

-- Promoting comprehensive fostering of people with talent;

-- Deepening institutional reform related to talent development;

-- Assembling the best minds and drawing fully on their expertise;

-- Creating a favorable environment in which people with talent are easily identified, well valued and respected and fully display their talent;

-- Promoting the spirit of scientists.