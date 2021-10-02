Xi sends video message for China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai

Chinese President Xi Jinping sends a video message for the China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai, on Oct. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a video message for the China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Noting that Expo 2020 Dubai is the first world expo held in the Middle East, Xi said under the theme of "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," countries have an opportunity to share their philosophies and success of economic and social development and enhance dialogue and cooperation, which shows the significant importance of the expo.

"Where should the future of humanity be headed? China's answer is to call on the people of all countries to work together, respond to the call of the times, strengthen global governance, pursue innovation-driven development, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," Xi said.

Wishing the expo a "full success," Xi said China is ready to enhance exchange and cooperation with other countries to seize the opportunities for innovation-driven development and actively promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Expo 2020 Dubai as well as the China Pavilion opened Friday in the United Arab Emirates. Themed "Build a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind -- Innovation & Opportunity," the China Pavilion showcases the country's achievements in areas such as space exploration, information technology, modern transportation, artificial intelligence and smart living.