Xi to attend commemorative meeting marking 110th anniversary of 1911 Revolution

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a commemorative meeting on Saturday to mark the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver an important speech at the event, which is scheduled to be held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing at 10 a.m.

The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and xinhuanet.com. It will also be rebroadcast simultaneously on major news websites including people.com.cn, cctv.com and china.com.cn, as well as on news apps run by the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television.