Chinese troops for Peace Mission 2021 exercise all return from Russia

By Mei Shixiong and Zhong Chongling

HOHHOT, Oct. 9 -- As the last railway transportation echelon entered Manzhouli on October 8, all Chinese participating troops in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Peace Mission-2021 joint anti-terrorism military exercise returned to China.

The Chinese participating troops returned to China in batches by air and railway transportation. After that, they will make thorough review in terms of planning and decision-making, cross-border delivery, joint operations and comprehensive support to find shortcomings and sum up successful experience to improve the capability of carrying out tasks independently abroad.

This exercise is a routine exercise within the framework of the SCO and was held at the Donguz training range in Russia’s Orenburg Region from September 11 to 25. Armed forces from SCO member states including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan and Uzbekistan participated in the drill. China sent 558 troops to the exercise.