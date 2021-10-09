China to provide better education for veterans

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Seven Chinese authorities have jointly issued a directive to improve vocational education for veterans and help them strengthen their capabilities of starting a career or their own business after leaving the military.

The directive calls for building an education and training system for veterans. It should comprise adaptability training, vocational skills training, formal education with qualifications, and life-long learning mechanisms. Local governments will take their lead and support from this society.

The military should support them to learn vocational skills and acquire certificates in the army. The military should also improve pre-retirement education for them.

Financial support will also be offered for retired military personnel to gain a formal college education with effectiveness and flexibility.

The authorities that issued the directive include the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.