China-Russia joint naval exercise kicks off

Chinese vessels participating in the China-Russia joint naval exercise, Joint Sea-2021, sail in formation to designated sea area on October 13, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Jingang)

BEIJING, Oct. 15 -- The China-Russia joint naval exercise, Joint Sea-2021, kicked off with a ceremony on the afternoon of October 14 in waters near Russia's Peter the Great Bay.

This exercise will be co-chaired by Rear Admiral Bai Yaoping, deputy commander of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command, and the commander of the Primorsky flotilla of diverse forces of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, with joint command posts set onboard the commanding vessels of both sides.

It is learnt that this exercise is a normal arrangement made by the Chinese and Russian navies according to the annual plan. During the exercise, the two navies will practice communications, sea mine countermeasures, air defense, live-fire shooting at maritime targets, joint maneuvering and joint anti-submarine missions, with multiple types of vessels, fixed wing anti-submarine warfare (ASW) patrol aircraft, and ship-borne helicopters involved.

China's 10,000-tonne-class guided-missile destroyer, anti-submarine patrol aircraft and other combat platforms will make their debuts in this overseas exercise, and the two navies will use new armaments for live-fire drills.

The joint exercise aims to consolidate and develop the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation for a new era, strengthen mutual trust, deepen friendly and pragmatic cooperation, and improve the capabilities of the two navies to jointly respond to maritime security threats and maintain regional peace and stability, said Senior Captain Liu Wensheng, spokesperson for the PLA Navy.