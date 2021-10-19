39th Chinese naval escort taskforce carries out targeted training en route

By Zhao Yang and Du Jiangfan

Ships assigned to the 39th Chinese naval escort taskforce sail in formation. (Photo by Zhao Yang)

GUIDED-MISSILE DESTROYER URUMQI, Oct. 19 -- The guided-missile destroyer Urumqi (Hull 118), guided-missile frigate Yantai (Hull 538), and comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889) of the 39th Chinese naval escort taskforce carried out a great deal of targeted training such as rescue by force, ship-and-aircraft coordinated anti-piracy training, and training with authorized weapons and equipment, while en route to the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somali.

Since its departure, the 39th Chinese naval escort taskforce has successively carried out realistic combat training in multiple subjects including anti-terrorism and anti-piracy, temporary inspection, visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operations, joint search and rescue, and cordon and patrol, to further enhance the fleet's capability to perform escort missions.

Guided-missile destroyer Urumqi (Photo by Zhao Yang)

The ship-borne helicopter takes off for reconnaissance task in the key sea area. (Photo by Zhao Yang)

Special operations team members conduct shooting training. (Photo by Zhao Yang)