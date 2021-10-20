Workshop of Beijing Xiangshan Forum to open soon

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The workshop of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, gathering experts and scholars from nearly 20 countries and international organizations, is slated to be held from Oct. 25 to 26.

With the theme of upholding win-win cooperation and promoting global security governance, the event will be attended by experts and scholars from countries including the United States, Russia, France, Britain, and India, as well as international organizations.

Participants to the event will focus their discussions on six topics including multilateralism and the international system, and global security cooperation under the backdrop of COVID-19.

Initiated in 2006, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum is a high-level security-and-defense platform for international exchanges with a global influence.