Xi sends congratulations to New Zealand's new Governor-General Kiro

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent congratulations to Cindy Kiro on her taking office as New Zealand's new governor-general.

In his message, Xi pointed out that China and New Zealand are important partners for each other.

Over the past 49 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations, China-New Zealand ties have seen significant development, and their cooperation has created multiple "firsts," bringing tangible benefits to the people of the two countries, Xi said.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and New Zealand have carried out fruitful cooperation in such fields as the prevention and control of the outbreak and economic recovery, Xi noted.

Xi also said he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations, and is willing to work together with Kiro to uphold the principle of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results, strengthen dialogue, communication and cooperation, and push the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership ever forward for more achievements so as to benefit the two countries and their people.