China, Argentina vow to deepen military cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe holds talks with Argentina's Minister of Defense Jorge Taiana via video link on October, 21, 2021. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Oct. 22 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe held talks with Argentina's Defense Minister Jorge Taiana via video link on Thursday.

Wei said China and Argentina are good friends and partners that trust each other. The two heads of state have exchanged phone calls and letters for many times, reaching important consensus on developing bilateral relations and strengthening anti-epidemic cooperation, which have guided the continuous development of the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

The Chinese military is willing to work with its Argentine counterpart to deepen and expand pragmatic cooperation in the fields of high-level exchanges, personnel training, medical care and international peacekeeping, so as to further advance the ties between the two militaries, said Wei.

Jorge Taiana reiterated Argentina's firm commitment to the one-China principle. He said that the Argentine side is willing to join hands with China to continue deepening pragmatic cooperation between the two countries and the two militaries in various fields to better benefit the two peoples.

