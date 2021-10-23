China adopts land borders law

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Saturday voted to adopt a new law on the protection and exploitation of the country's land border areas, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Lawmakers approved the law at the closing meeting of a legislative session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

The law stipulates that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China are sacred and inviolable.

The state shall take measures to safeguard territorial integrity and land boundaries and guard against and combat any act that undermines territorial sovereignty and land boundaries, it says.

The law also stipulates that the state shall take measures to strengthen border defense, support economic and social development as well as opening-up in border areas, improve public services and infrastructure in such areas, encourage and support people's life and work there, and promote coordination between border defense and social, economic development in border areas.

The state shall, following the principle of equality, mutual trust, and friendly consultation, handle land border related-affairs with neighboring countries through negotiations to properly resolve disputes and longstanding border issues.