Chinese and Russian navies conduct joint cruise in the Western Pacific

BEIJING, Oct. 23 -- The navies of China and Russia organized joint maritime cruise in waters of the Western Pacific Ocean for the first time from October 17 to 23, according to a written statement released by the Ministry of National Defense of China on Saturday.

During the cruise, the combined ship formation formed by the two sides conducted drills of joint navigation, joint maneuver and practical use of weapons in the Sea of Japan, the Western Pacific and the East China Sea, involving a total of 10 vessels and six shipborne helicopters.

According to the statement, this joint maritime cruise is within the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries, and not aimed at any third party. It aims to further promote the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, and enhance the two sides' capability of joint operations, so as to jointly maintain international and regional strategic stability.

The statement also said that the China-Russia combined ship formation strictly abided by the provisions of international law and didn't enter the territorial waters of other countries during the joint cruise.