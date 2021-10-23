China commissions its largest vessel for maritime patrol

China's largest official law enforcement vessel Haixun 09 docks at a pier in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, October 23, 2021. /CFP

China has commissioned its first 10,000 tonnes class vessel – Haixun 09 – in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, to boost maritime patrolling and law enforcement, Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

China's largest official law enforcement vessel with advanced equipment and all-around capability has officially started its service. The ship is also used for emergency coordination and command and the prevention and control of shipping pollution.

The 165-meters-long patrol vessel has a maximum displacement of 13,000 tonnes, with a width of 20.6 meters and 9.5 meters depth. It has a maximum speed of over 25 knots.

The vessel has a helicopter landing pad and a data center equipped with satellite communication systems, including China's Beidou Navigation Satellite System.

The ship will be operated under China Maritime Safety Administration's Guangzhou unit. Its construction started in May 2019.