China, Vietnam Coast Guards carry out 2nd joint patrol in Beibu Gulf this year



Members of the China Coast Guard man the rails to welcome Vietnam Coast Guard vessels during the joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf on October 19. (Photo by Li Changlong)

BEIJING, Oct. 25 -- The members of the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Vietnam Coast Guard have recently conducted their second joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf within the year, in an effort to deepen the friendly relations between the China-Vietnam coast guards, promote bilateral practical cooperation in maritime law enforcement, and jointly maintain the order of maritime operations in the Beibu Gulf.

It is their 22nd joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf since 2006. Under the frame of Memorandum of Cooperation between the China Coast Guard and the Vietnam Coast Guard Command, the two coast guards will continue the good momentum of cooperation, strengthen maritime law enforcement exchanges and cooperation, and jointly maintain the security and stability of the Beibu Gulf.