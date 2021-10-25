Beijing Xiangshan Forum webinar 2021 kicks off

The Beijing Xiangshan Forum webinar 2021 opens on the evening of October 25, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Wei)

BEIJING, Oct. 25 -- The Beijing Xiangshan Forum webinar 2021 opened on the evening of October 25, which will last for two days.

Themed on “Pursue Win-Win Cooperation, Advance Global Security Governance", the webinar invited more than 50 experts from over 20 countries and international organizations to analyze the global security landscape and discuss the international hotspot issues together.

General Yang Xuejun, Chairman of China Association for Military Science, made the opening remarks at the webinar, in which he stressed that the world today is seeing profound changes. Currently, in the face of the dual impact of changes in the world situation and the COVID-19 pandemic, global security landscape continues to evolve in a deep and complex way.

He hoped that the webinar can help seek new thinking, explore new ways and contribute new wisdom to jointly tackle security challenges and uphold world peace and stability.

The first two panels respectively on the "Major Power Relations and Asia-Pacific Security" and "Multilateralism and International System" were held on the evening of the first day.

Major power relations have always been an important factor for peace and development in the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large. Experts from China, Russia, the US, Japan, India and Korea participated in the discussion in the first panel.

The opening day of the webinar this year coincided with the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations. The participants commonly recognized that as the foremost multilateral institution, the UN plays a very significant role in maintaining the peace and stability in the world.

It is learnt that Beijing Xiangshan Forum has been held for 9 sessions since its foundation in 2006. Due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum originally scheduled in 2020 was postponed. Since last year, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum Secretariat has started to set up offline venues in China and connect with foreign experts through the Internet to achieve offline and online linkage.