US nontransparent bio-militarization activities harm regional security: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Oct. 28 -- The biological militarization activities of the US and its allies have caused serious concerns and queries among the international community, posing serious risks to the national security of China and Russia and harming the security of relevant regions, a Chinese defense spokesperson said at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when asked to comment on the joint statement recently made by the Chinese and Russian foreign ministers on strengthening the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).

Senior Colonel Tan pointed out that it's well-known that the US is the only country blocking the relaunch of negotiations for a protocol that includes a verification regime to strengthen the BWC, and its bio-militarization activities have aroused great concerns of the international community. Lack of transparency of the activities in more than 200 American bio-labs deployed outside the US territory has caused widespread questions and protests.

Moreover, the US has constantly rejected to restart negotiations for the protocol, opposed the establishment of a verification regime and stubbornly stood on the opposite side of the international community in the past two decades, which caused great suspicions and concerns of all the parties, said Tan.

The biological militarization activities are crucial to international peace, security and national interests of all nations, said Tan. "We strongly urge the US side to adopt an open, transparent and responsible attitude, make a serious response to the concerns of the international community, earnestly fulfill the obligations of a state party to the BWC and make comprehensive clarifications for its bio-militarization activities conducted both at home and abroad," Tan stressed.