Xi urges concrete actions to address climate change, energy issues

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on the international community to take concrete actions to address climate change and energy issues.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing.

Climate change and energy issues are today's prominent global challenges, which concern the common interests of the international community and the future of the Earth, Xi said.

The willingness and motivation of the international community to work together to cope with challenges continued to rise, and the key is to take concrete actions, he said.

He called on the world to adopt comprehensive and balanced policies, and balance environmental protection and economic development, as well as addressing climate change and safeguarding people's livelihood. Major economies should strengthen cooperation in this area, he added.

Xi urged for fully and effectively implementing the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, upholding the role of the UN as the main channel, following the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, abiding by international law, and being action-oriented.

He also highlighted the importance of taking stronger actions and enhancing cooperation.

The Chinese president also called on developed countries to increase their support for developing countries, saying that the G20 members should take the lead in the promotion and application of advanced technologies, and developed countries should earnestly fulfill their commitments to developing countries in providing funds to help them cope with climate change.

In the past 15 years, the cut of China's carbon emission intensity has greatly exceeded the climate action goals of 2020, Xi said.

He stressed that China would successively release implementation plans and supporting measures for major areas and industries to achieve carbon peaking, and establish the "1+N" policy framework for carbon peak and carbon neutrality.

China would continue to promote the transformation and upgrading of energy and industrial structures, promote the research, development and application of green and low-carbon technologies, support qualified localities, industries, and enterprises to take the lead in reaching the peak, and make positive contributions to the global efforts on addressing climate change and promoting the energy transformation, Xi said.

At present, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered multiple crises, Xi said, adding that the development achievements made by the international community over the years have been seriously eroded and developing countries are facing unprecedented challenges and tests.

The COVID-19 pandemic has once again shown that all countries, with high stakes in each other's future and converging interests, form a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said, noting that promoting sustainable development in developing countries will benefit the people of the countries concerned, and also affect the future and destiny of the whole mankind and the Earth.

China recently has launched the Global Development Initiative and called on the international community to accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and promote a stronger, greener and healthier global development, Xi said, adding that the G20 should build consensus and step up actions in this regard.

Xi stressed giving priority to development and acting on the people-centered philosophy. He urged all parties to take improving people's well-being and achieving all-around human development as the starting point and the ultimate goal, place development cooperation in a more prominent position in global macro-policy coordination and the G20 agenda, and strive to address problems including poverty and imbalanced development.

He called on the G20 to stick to being action-oriented and promote practical cooperation. All sides should increase input in development, attach importance to the needs of developing countries, and strengthen cooperation in critical areas including poverty reduction, food security, industrialization and connectivity, said Xi.

He added that China successfully hosted the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste in September this year, and stands ready to contribute more Chinese wisdom and solutions through the G20 platform.

The G20 should pursue mutual benefit and build partnerships, Xi said, adding that all sides should support the United Nations in playing a coordinating role, deepening global partnership for development, and building a global community of shared future for development. Developed countries should earnestly honor their development assistance commitments and provide more resources to developing countries.

The Global Development Initiative proposed by China will further synergize with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and jointly advance global development, Xi said.

A leaders' declaration was adopted at the summit.