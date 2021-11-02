China, Africa to hold military medical conference online

BEIJING, Nov. 2 -- To actively implement the visions of building a community with a shared future for mankind and a global community of health for all, which are initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, China’s Ministry of National Defense will hold a thematic conference on military medicine under the framework of China-Africa Peace and Security Forum via video link in Beijing on November 4, 2021.

The conference will invite heads and experts from military departments on health and international cooperation in relevant African countries to conduct online exchanges and discussions, through which the Chinese military will share its domestic COVID-19 prevention and control experience, brief on its relevant international cooperation, and jointly explore with its African counterparts the methods and measures to improve the construction of the military medical and health care systems of African countries, as well as their capability to respond to public health contingencies.

China and the Africa are good brothers, friends and partners that always stand together through thick and thin. The Chinese military is willing to further strengthen the solidarity and cooperation with the militaries of African countries, carry out pragmatic cooperation in multiple fields under the condition of normalized pandemic prevention and control, and work with them to build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future and a closer China-Africa community of health for all.