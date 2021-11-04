New tactical vests distributed to troops on plateau

By Liu Ding and Yang Jin

BEIJING, Nov. 4 -- The service members assigned to a brigade under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command who carried out training on the snow-capped plateau at the elevation of 5,300m have recently received the new type of tactical vests.

The vest covers the torso region of the body, featuring state-of-the-art design, structure, material and manufacturing process, as well as a major improvement over previous products in terms of portability, fire resistance and intensity.

It is learnt that the new vest is designed in strict accordance with the requirements of patrol and sentry duty so as to meet the actual needs of training and combat readiness on the plateau. The materials used for the vest can resist strong wind and keep the soldiers warm in freezing conditions, and the embedded quick-slip device enables the soldiers to quickly escape from danger at critical moments.

The vest is also able to carry information, operational and other supportive devices in a modular approach according to different needs.

Major Li Xiaoliang, deputy political instructor of the brigade under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command, said that the new tactical vest, designed to suit the training requirements and local conditions on the plateau, is very practical.