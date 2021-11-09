All members of China's 2nd peacekeeping helicopter unit to Abyei in place

By Ma Yichong and Wang Suoyong

Members of the 2nd echelon of the 2nd Chinese peacekeeping helicopter unit to Abyei, all in protective suits, arrive at the mission area in Abyei on November 8. （Photo by Liu Shiqi/Xinhua）

KHARTOUM, Nov. 9 -- Last group of members of the 2nd Chinese peacekeeping helicopter unit to Abyei arrived at the mission area on November 8 and began to perform a one-year international peacekeeping mission.

The 2nd Chinese peacekeeping helicopter unit, formed by service members assigned to an army aviation brigade of the 82nd Group Army under the PLA Central Theater Command, is mainly responsible for force projection, search and rescue, material transportation, air patrol and other tasks.

This peacekeeping helicopter unit was divided into two echelons, which arrived in the mission area on October 18th and November 8th respectively, with 43 members in each echelon.

After a 14-day medical quarantine since arrival, the first echelon took over the weapons, materials and equipment as planned, and organized flight training, convoy escorts, security guard, and barracks duty exercises thereafter. They also participated in the training course organized by the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) during the same period.

Jiang Peng, commander of 2nd Chinese peacekeeping helicopter unit to Abyei, said that after domestic basic skills and field preparation training, the unit is able to independently carry out flight missions and various tasks in the mission area.