MND: China firmly opposes U.S. congressmen's visit to Taiwan

BEIJING, Nov. 9 -- "On November 9, the U.S. congressmen flew to Taiwan on military aircraft to pay visit, China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it," said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) in a written statement on Tuesday.

"Taiwan is a sacred and indivisible part of Chinese territory, this action of the U.S. side grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, seriously jeopardized China's territorial sovereignty and severely threatened peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Tai said.

“We hereby warn the U.S. side to immediately stop its provocative actions, immediately cease all destructive actions that lead to the escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and stop sending wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” Tan stated.

“We sternly warn the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority not to misjudge the situation and take risks, otherwise it will only bring serious disaster to the island,” Tan said.

“China must and will be reunified. No one should underestimate the Chinese people's strong determination, unbreakable will, and powerful ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Tan stressed.

“The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will stay on high alert at all times and take all necessary measures to resolutely smash any interference by external forces and ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist plots, ” Tan emphasized.