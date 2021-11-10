Xi, Lebanese president exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, on Tuesday exchanged congratulations on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said that since China and Lebanon established their diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have been developing steadily.

The two countries, he noted, have enjoyed continuously deepening cooperation in various fields, and offered each other understanding and support on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, setting an example of relations between countries of different sizes based on equality and mutual benefit.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Lebanon ties, and is ready to work with President Aoun to take the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, and lift China-Lebanon friendly and cooperative relations to higher levels.

China, he added, will continue to provide assistance and support to Lebanon in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, developing its economy, and improving its people's wellbeing.

For his part, Aoun said that over the past 50 years, the two countries have carried out constructive cooperation in political, economic, cultural and other fields.

Lebanon thanks China for supporting Lebanon's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, its just cause, and its fight against the pandemic, he said.

Aoun added that Lebanon cherishes its relationship with China, holds China's development achievements in high regard, and looks forward to further strengthening bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries.