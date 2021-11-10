Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon complete construction task with high quality

A peacekeeper operates a crane to transport the stones to the upper floor.

By Zhao Jianlie, Zhuang Xiaohao and Li Tianwen

LEBANON, Nov. 10 -- The 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon completed the task of gabion wall repair and construction with high quality and efficiency by November 8, local time.

The Chinese construction engineering contingent was assigned by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to build a new 130-meter gabion wall, which will provide a security barrier for the Ghanaian and Irish battalions, near the Blue Line (the temporary ceasefire line delineated by the UN between Lebanon and Israel).

Due to the narrow working area, the mechanical operator had to work closely with his assistant in the hoisting operation during the construction process. The risky high-place operation also posed a great test for their coordination.

“Both manual working and mechanical working were adopted during the operation. Besides, we innovated the gabion weaving method and made a portable stone funnel,” said Zhu Pengfei, an officer in charge of architectural design, adding that all members have worked continuously for more than eight hours a day.

“The construction conditions are harsh, and we have to be self-sufficient in terms of food and other living conditions ,” said Yin Zemu, an engineering officer of the contingent. “We delivered the food directly to the construction site for the engineers.”

“I sincerely thank the Chinese engineers for their hard work, especially the construction of the gabion wall. The estimated construction period was 15 days, but they successfully completed the task within five days,” an engineering officer of the Irish battalion said.