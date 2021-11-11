PLAAF 72nd Anniversary: H-6K bomber pilot talks about island patrols around Taiwan

BEIJING, Nov. 10 – The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) recently released a short video themed on the island patrols around Taiwan, in which the pilots of an H-6K bomber led the audience to view China’s Taiwan island from 10,000 meters in the air, and demonstrated the grand rivers and mountains in their eyes. This is the unique romance expressed by the PLAAF pilots.

Talking about the flights over the island, pilot Sun Luyu said, "I felt fresh and exciting when I went on my first patrol mission. But the more I went, the more it felt like just a usual stroll in my own yard. Taiwan is Chinese territory, and the patrol is our silent statement."