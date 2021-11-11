Training on treatment of injuries and diseases on plateau concludes in Lhasa

A trainee practices the treatment of the simulated patient in the plateau environment. (Photo: WeChat account of PLA Xizang Military Command)

By Xu Yuanyuan

LHASA, Nov. 10 -- The PLA concluded its first training course on prevention and treatment of diseases and injuries in high-altitude environment recently in Lhasa, the provincial seat of Xizang Autonomous Region.

The training was organized by the General Hospital of the PLA Xizang Military Command and instructed by the high-altitude sickness department under the PLA Army Medical University. All the trainees are military backbones assigned to the grass-roots units in the plateau areas.

Huang Xuewen, an expert from the General Hospital of the PLA Xizang Military Command, said that this training systematically introduced multiple effects on the functions of human body caused by the plateau environment, and the clinical symptoms and features of various altitude diseases, aiming to improve the diagnosis and treatment capability of these trainees.

"Our troops are stationed in the plateau areas with an elevation of more than 4,000 meters, and this training course seem to be tailored for us," appreciated Yang Shiguan, a medical sergeant of the PLA Xizang Military Command.

It is reported that the second training course will be carried out as scheduled. At the same time, such training will be normalized by the General Hospital of the PLA Xizang Military Command as part of its regular work, aiming to pass on the prevention and treatment experience of diseases and injuries in high-altitude environment among the frontline troops on plateau and effectively.