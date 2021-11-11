PLA Air Force's new combat equipment put into realistic combat training

By Li Jincheng and Li Jianwen

BEIJING, Nov. 11 -- It’s learnt from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) on Wednesday that as an important piece of equipment of the PLAAF in building unmanned aerial combat system, the WZ-7 high-altitude reconnaissance drone has been put into realistic combat training.

During a recent exercise involving multi-type aircraft, by giving full play to its advantages of high-altitude and long-endurance capability, the WZ-7 recon drone quickly captured target traces based on battlefield situation, and uploaded the acquired information to the command post, thus provided strong support for the airborne fighter groups to carry out penetration and assault operations.

As a new type of unmanned combat equipment, the WZ-7 drone has been deeply integrated into the PLAAF's realistic combat training system, demonstrating that the PLAAF has made significant progress in using advanced combat means to accelerate the improvement of its systematic combat capability.

It’s learnt that the J-16D electronic warfare aircraft, which made its debut at the 13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition this year, has also been put into realistic combat training.

In recent years, a mass of new domestically-developed main combat equipment, such as the J-20 stealth fighter jet, Y-20 heavy transport aircraft, KJ-500 early-warning plane and HQ-9B surface-to-air missiles, have all been put into realistic combat training. The PLAAF's capabilities of strategic early warning, air strike, air defense and missile defense, information countermeasures, airborne operations, strategic projection and comprehensive support have been continuously enhanced.

After 72 years of continuous development, the PLAAF has historically stepped into the threshold of a strategic air force, and accelerated its efforts toward the goal of becoming a world-class air force in all respects.