PLA's latest WZ-7 recon drone put into combat training

China Military Online
Chen Zhuo
Time
2021-11-11 17:21:02
The WZ-7 high-altitude reconnaissance drone, an important component for the PLAAF to develop its unmanned aerial combat system, made its appearance in a recent exercise involving multi-type aircraft.

