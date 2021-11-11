CPC plenum passes landmark resolution



Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, makes an important speech at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China. The session was held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A high-profile meeting of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has adopted a landmark resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors, according to a communique released on Thursday.

The resolution was reviewed and adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11, said the communique of the plenum.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, made an important speech at the session.

The session heard and discussed a work report Xi delivered on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. He also explained the draft of the resolution to the session.

The session also reviewed and passed a resolution on convening the 20th National Congress of the CPC in the second half of 2022 in Beijing.



