Eighth Int'l Army Cadets Week held in Nanjing, China

By Liu Xiaohong and Xiao Liming

NANJING, Nov. 12 -- The Eighth International Army Cadets Week was held on November 9 in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province. Cadets from foreign military academies of 12 countries, namely Brazil, Cambodia, Egypt, Hungary, Italy, Mexico, Pakistan, the Philippines, Romania, Serbia, Singapore and Thailand, and more than 10 Chinese military academies carried out three-day study and exchange activities via video link.

This year's International Army Cadets Week was organized by the Army Engineering University of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). With the theme of "capabilities and cultivation of army officers in joint operations", the event aimed to build an international exchange platform and promote mutual learning among cadets from various countries.

During the activities, Chinese and foreign cadets participated in keynote reports, guest forums, special seminars, tabletop demonstrations of United Nations peacekeeping operations, experiential activities on traditional Chinese culture, among others.

Senior Colonel Wang Chuanjing, a senior instructor at the Peacekeeping Affairs Center under China's Ministry of National Defense, was invited to give a keynote report on the military command in UN peacekeeping operations. The report took the operations conducted by theater commands of the UN peacekeeping missions as an example and introduced military command methods and requirements for officers' capability in the context of multinational joint operations.

It’s learnt that the International Army Cadets Week has been successfully held for seven sessions since 2005. According to Major General Wang Jinlong, president of the PLA Army Engineering University, the event centers on the transformation and construction of the Army, promotes practical international exchanges, and gives full play to the educating effect of the international exchange platform. It enhances the mutual trust between Chinese and foreign academies and consolidates the inter-academy cooperation mechanism.