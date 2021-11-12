Chinese peacekeeping force to the DRC passes induction training

KINSHASA, Nov. 12 -- The 25th Chinese peacekeeping force to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) completed the 3-day induction training on November 11.

The induction training, organized by the training center of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC), mainly focused on 23 topics including the situation in the DRC, protection of civilians, behavior discipline and civil-military coordination.

Through theoretical explanation, case analysis, discussion and communication, simulated emergency response, the Chinese peacekeepers further mastered the security situation in the mission area and the emergency response countermeasures.

It is learnt that since the deployment to mission area in early October, the 25th Chinese peacekeeping force to DRC has completed more than 10 engineering support and humanitarian relief tasks.