Thermal equipment and food supplies for winter fully prepared for Chinese PLA soldiers in Xinjiang

Fresh vegetables stored in a cellar at the plateau adaptation training base in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Photo: Screenshot from CCTV

Protective equipment and food supplies for winter including thermal shower rooms, environmentally friendly toilets and cellars to store fresh vegetables have been fully prepared for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers stationed and training in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as the temperature of the region has dropped to -20 C.

Soldiers of the Chinese PLA stationed in Xinjiang region who have been training at the plateau adaptation training base at an altitude of 5,300 meters have received their all-round protective equipment and food supplies for the winter season recently, the China Central Television reported on Sunday.

At the training base, rows of prefabricated houses which can be maintained at suitable temperatures inside have been set up. Each of the houses are equipped with high-tech eco-friendly toilets through which human excreta can be decomposed and compressed to achieve environmental protection emission standards to protect the ecological environment of the plateau.

The shower rooms at the base were built with polyurethane thermal insulation material for the soldiers to have warm showers even in the extremely cold weather.

Other high-tech heating devices including the multi-fuel heating furnace and the plateau heaters which can assure the soldiers to stay warm have been installed. So far, all the soldiers have received their winter quilts to keep them warm at night.

In terms of food supplies, all kinds of staple and non-staple foods have been prepared for the soldiers who consume substantially during combat trainings.

The vegetable cellar at the base can maintain the storage temperature between 2 C and 6 C to keep vegetables fresh for several days.

In recent days, many areas of Yili Prefecture in Xinjiang had heavy snows. The temperature in the area of China- Kazakhstan border has dropped to 20 C below zero. Some sections of the roads in the area have snow as thick as 40 centimeters.

Patrolling soldiers ride on their snowmobiles to patrol the key border areas. The vehicles are equipped with a heating system on the handles to prevent soldiers' hands from experiencing numbness.