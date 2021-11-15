Hong Kong Customs Youth Leader Corps visits PLA Hong Kong Garrison



Members of Hong Kong Customs Youth Leader Corps (CYLC) are viewing models of the PLA's military equipment during their visit to the exhibition center of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison located at Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks on November 14, 2021. (Photo/Hong Kong Customs)

HONG KONG, Nov. 15 -- Members of Hong Kong Customs Youth Leader Corps (CYLC) led by Hong Kong Customs toured the exhibition center of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison located at Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks on November 14.

The CYLC is a new uniformed group of youths established by Hong Kong Customs, which aims to help its members to become youth leaders in society through disciplinary training, regular assemblies and various education-oriented activities.

Guided by service members of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison, members of the CYLC visited the three exhibition halls, where they learned about the history and saw the equipment models of the PLA.

Hong Kong Customs hoped that through this event, members of the CYLC would have a more comprehensive understanding of their country, the people's army, and the splendid civilization and glorious achievements of the Chinese nation.

After the visit, all members of the CYLC gave their thumbs up to the development of the PLA and its journey in maintaining long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.